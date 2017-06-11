FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Egypt says will retain administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 11, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt says will retain administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer

An aerial view of the coast of the Red Sea and the two islands of Tiran and Sanafir is pictured through the window of an airplane near Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 1, 2016. Picture taken November 1, 2016.Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will maintain administrative control over two Red Sea islands it is looking to transfer to Saudi Arabia, according to a government report advising parliament on the terms of the agreement.

Parliament on Sunday began discussions of the controversial transfer of the two islands, Tiran and Sanafir, to Saudi Arabia. The accord has been the subject of an ongoing court dispute and has led to rare street protests.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Giles Elgood

