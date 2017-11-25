FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militant gunmen in Egypt mosque attack carried 'Islamic State' flag - prosecutor
November 25, 2017 / 11:30 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Militant gunmen in Egypt mosque attack carried 'Islamic State' flag - prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Militant gunmen who killed more than 300 people in an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s North Sinai on Friday were carrying an Islamic State flag and were between 25 to 30 in number, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

The gunmen, some wearing masks and military-style uniforms, surrounded the mosque blocking windows and a doorway and opened fire inside with automatic rifles, the statement citing their investigation and interviews with wounded survivors.

“They numbered between 25 and 30, carrying the Daesh flag and took up positions in front of the mosque door and its 12 windows with automatic rifles,” the statement said using an Arabic term for Islamic State.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mohamed Abdellah; writing by Patrick Markey Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

