January 18, 2018 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

Egypt's Sisi appoints interim intelligence chief: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday as interim chief of the country’s General Intelligence Service, state television reported.

The move comes ahead of a March presidential election where Sisi is expected to run for a second term in office. He has yet to announce his candidacy, however.

The report did not immediately mention Khaled Fawzi, who was serving as chief of the General Intelligence before Thursday’s announcement.

Reporting by Mohamed El Sherif; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Toby Chopra

