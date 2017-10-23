FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt authorities challenge Reuters on casualties in western desert attack
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
October 23, 2017 / 10:18 PM / a day ago

Egypt authorities challenge Reuters on casualties in western desert attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have accused Reuters and the BBC of “inaccurate coverage” of clashes in the western desert between security forces and armed militants in which police officers and conscripts were killed on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chairs a meeting with Interior Minister General Magdi Abdel Ghaffar, Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi, Intelligence Chief Khaled Fawzi and other officials in Cairo, Egypt October 22, 2017 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

In a statement, Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS) said Reuters had made “grave professional mistakes” by relying on unidentified security sources and not “resorting to official security authorities to get correct information”.

The Ministry of Interior in an initial statement on Friday did not give any casualty figure for Friday’s clashes. On Saturday, a ministry statement said 16 police and conscripts were killed and another 13 wounded in a remote western desert area after they came under heavy fire from the armed group.

However, three security sources told Reuters as many as 52 police had been killed in gun battles, which security sources said involved militants firing rockets at a police convoy.

“We take seriously our obligation to report the news fairly and accurately, and were careful here to report both the Interior Ministry’s account of the situation as well as information we received independently from other sources,” a Reuters spokesperson said.

The SIS also criticised the use of the word militant in the English version of the story that Reuters published.

“Reuters ‘English’ exchanged the term ‘terrorists’, which is only accurate and realistic description of those elements, with the term ‘militants’, a matter that may give a positive connotation to the reader,” the statement said.

The BBC issued its own report on the Egyptian statement.

Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.