13 days ago
Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 13 days ago

Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech woman stabbed in an Egyptian holiday resort earlier this month has died, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The woman was among the victims of an Egyptian man who fatally stabbed two Germans and wounded four other tourists at the Hurghada resort on the Red Sea on July 14.

She had been on life support and Egyptian doctors concluded after a CT scan on Wednesday that she was effectively brain-dead.

The woman, who authorities have not identified, died overnight, the ministry said.

The incident was the first significant attack on foreign visitors since a similar assault on the same resort more than a year ago, and came as Egypt struggles to revive a tourism industry hurt by security threats and years of political upheaval.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

