August 6, 2018 / 7:05 AM / in 2 hours

Car explodes in central Cairo, cause unclear

Sami Aboudi, Ahmad Elhamy

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An explosion destroyed a car near a bridge in central Cairo on Monday after a collision, a health ministry spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast. Two security sources told Reuters a faulty battery may have been responsible.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told journalists three people were injured and transferred to hospital. Another health ministry official told a local radio station that several others were treated for minor injuries.

The security sources said flames from the car spread to a minibus, which Reuters witnesses said was also destroyed, with debris and metal scattered close by.

A civil defence officer told Reuters at the site that at least five people were hurt.

Additional reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet

