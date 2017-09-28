FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian air force strikes arms convoy at Libyan border
September 28, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 19 days ago

Egyptian air force strikes arms convoy at Libyan border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt said on Thursday its air force had hit 10 four-wheel-drive vehicles carrying arms, ammunition and contraband at Egypt’s western borders with Libya.

Egyptian security forces have been battling an insurgency by Islamic State that was until recently concentrated in the Sinai Peninsula but has extended to other parts of the country.

“A number of criminals gathered and prepared to sneak into the Egyptian border, using a number of four-wheel-drive vehicles,” the Egyptian military said in a statement that gave no details of casualties.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Robin Pomeroy

