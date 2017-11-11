FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian forces destroy arms smugglers' vehicles on Libya border
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 11, 2017 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

Egyptian forces destroy arms smugglers' vehicles on Libya border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egyptian military jets destroyed 10 vehicles carrying weapons, ammunition and smuggled goods near the country’s western desert border with Libya, the army said on Saturday.

Egypt’s porous border with Libya has long been a headache for security forces as weapons flow across the frontier, but an attack on police last month claimed by a new militant group has highlighted the security challenges in the western desert.

“The air force dealt with them and destroyed them completely and killed all the elements inside,” the army statement said, without giving a date of the operation.

Egypt’s security forces are battling a stubborn Islamic State insurgency in the northern Sinai region, where militants have killed hundreds of police and troops since 2014 when attacks there started to increase. (Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.