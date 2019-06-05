Militants attack security checkpoints in northern Sinai: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Militants launched attacks on a number of security checkpoints in northern Sinai, state television reported on Wednesday, and medics and a security source said at least four people, including one civilian, were killed.

State television said security forces were dealing with the attackers, without giving any details on casualties.

Medics and a security source told Reuters that at least three security personnel, including one officer died, as well as one civilian in one of the attacks.

Other security sources put the police death toll at 10 and said that four militants were also killed.

Egyptian forces have long been battling Islamist militants behind a series of attacks on security forces and civilians in northern Sinai.

The Egyptian army and police launched a major security campaign against militants in February last year, following an attack in November 2017 on a mosque in which hundreds of worshippers died.