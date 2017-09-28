Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency

CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has officially launched 4G wireless services, state news agency MENA reported on Thursday.

Egypt sold four 4G licences in 2016 as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise dollars for stretched government finances.

The country’s four mobile operators - Vodafone Egypt , Orange, state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt’s new mobile network We, and Etisalat - acquired licences. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; |Editing by Andrew Heavcwn)