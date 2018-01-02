Telecom Egypt says internet services to be restored in days

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s largest internet provider, said on Tuesday it expected its internet services to be restored “gradually” after several days of disruptions.

The company said on its Facebook page its services had experienced a problem but did not give more details. Reuters was unable to immediately reach the company for comment.

Users have complained that the disruption of the service lasted anywhere between four days to two weeks.

Telecom Egypt is the largest fixed-line operator in Africa and the Middle East. As of Sept 2017, its internet services in Egypt had around 3.8 million subscribers.

The government has promised to improve Egypt’s slow and disrupted internet. Communications Minister Yasser al-Qadi said in July that the minimum internet speed in Egypt would reach 4 megabits per second by the end of 2017, but this target has so far not been reached. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)