FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills

1 Min Read

(Adds foreign participation)

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills fell at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 182-day bill fell to 20.373 percent from 20.441 percent at the last sale.

The yield on the 364-day bill fell to 20.274 percent from 20.494 percent in the previous auction.

Foreigners have been buying up Egyptian government debt since the central bank hiked its key interest rates by 200 basis points last month.

As of June 6, foreign participation has reached 145.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($8 billion) since Egypt floated its currency in November, the head of public debt at the Finance Ministry, Sami Khallaf, told Reuters.

$1 = 18.1200 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Arwa Gaballa and Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.