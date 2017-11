CAIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s three-month treasury bills fell while yields on nine-month bills rose at an auction on Sunday, central bank data showed.

Yields on the 91-day bills fell to 18.387 from 18.571 percent at the last sale, while yields on the 266-day bills rose to 17.714 from 17.682 percent. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; editing by Mark Heinrich)