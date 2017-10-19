FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills
October 19, 2017

Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s six-month and one-year treasury bills dipped at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 182-day bill dipped to 18.913 percent from 18.951 percent at the last similar auction, and the yield on the 357-day bill fell to 17.853 percent from 17.985 percent.

Demand for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank raised key interest rates by a total of 700 basis points from last November after floating the pound currency. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones)

