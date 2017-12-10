Average yields rise on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bill

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, central bank data showed.

Yields on the 91-day bills rose to 19.257 percent from 19.171 at the last sale a week earlier, while yields on the 273-day bills rose to 18.838 percent from 18.746.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency a year ago. Since then, the CBE has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa)