February 12, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Yield on Egyptian dollar-denominated T-bill slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The average yield at auction on Egyptian one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills fell to 3.295 percent on Monday from 3.346 percent at the previous sale on Jan. 8, the central bank said.

The bank accepted bills worth $1.075 billion.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank devalued the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by John Stonestreet)

