Yield steady in Egypt one-year USD T-bill auction

CAIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The average yield on Egyptian one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills on Monday was 3.495 percent, little changed from the last auction on Nov. 20, the central bank said.

Egypt sold $1.149 billion in treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions. The bills will mature on Dec. 11 2018.

The average yield on Nov. 20 was 3.496 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Kevin Liffey)