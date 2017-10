CAIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The average yields on Egypt’s three- and seven-year treasury bonds fell at an auction on Monday, central bank data showed.

The average yield on the three-year bonds dropped to 16.813 percent from 18.652 percent at the last such auction on July 24. The seven-year bond yield fell to 16.750 percent from 18.596 percent when last sold. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Catherine Evans)