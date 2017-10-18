FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIB opens books for tap of zloty-denominated bond due 2021 - source
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 8:29 AM / in 4 days

EIB opens books for tap of zloty-denominated bond due 2021 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has opened books for a tap of its zloty-denominated 2.25 percent fixed-rate bond due May 25, 2021, a person familiar with the matter said.

The guidance for the tap was set at about 12 basis points above mid-swaps with pricing expected to be determined later today, the person also said, adding the size of the tap would be at least 500 million zlotys ($139.17 million). ($1 = 3.5928 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

