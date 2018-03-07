FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 12:03 PM / a day ago

EIB sizes 10yr EARN at EUR5bn

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) -

* Allocs out now. Final terms: EUR5bn at MS-17. Final books EUR9.1bn+ ex JLM. HR 98% vs DBR 0 ½ 02/2028; deadline 12:25pm. JPM is B&D and DM. (11:59am)

* Books EUR7.5bn+ (400m JLM) and closing at 10:30am. Spread set at MS-17. (9:38am)

* Books EUR5bn+ (400m JLM). Guidance revised to MS-16 area. (8:39am)

* Guidance MS-15 area, benchmark size, tbp today. Due 14 Jan 2028, pay 14 Mar, Lux listing, 1k denoms. Short first coupon. (7:57am)

The EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB), rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and SG CIB for its forthcoming new 10-year EARN. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are retail, eligible counterparties and professionals (all distribution channels). (March 6)

