FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 31, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Eicher Motors says labour strife hurt Royal Enfield production

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Eicher Motors Ltd said on Wednesday strike at one of its southern Indian facility led to a slump in production of 25,000 motorcycles in September-October, after a part of its workforce “stayed away” from work.

Workers at the facility of Eicher Motors, best known for its Royal Enfield motorcycles, saw a part of their workforce walkout last month demanding higher pay, job security and a right to form unions to collectively bargain.

The facility in Oragadam, situated in Tamil Nadu, remained operational through October, and a majority of the workforce continues to report to work, Eicher said.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.