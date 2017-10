TEL AVIV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won a contract worth about $300 million for the supply of command and control systems to a customer in Asia-Pacific.

The project will be carried out over the next three years, Elbit said in a statement. It did not name the customer. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)