Israel's Elbit Systems gets $46 mln NATO contract
#Regulatory News
December 19, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 2 days ago

Israel's Elbit Systems gets $46 mln NATO contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems Ltd said on Tuesday it won a follow-on $46 million contract to supply additional direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems to NATO for its Airbus A330 tankers.

The contract will be carried out over four years.

Similar to several previous awards from global air forces and other customers, Elbit Systems will equip NATO’s Airbus A330 tankers with the DIRCM systems along with infrared-based passive airborne warning systems.

Peter Dohmen, general manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, said the systems will allow the aircraft, crew and passengers to operate more safely in hostile environments. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

