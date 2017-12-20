FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. contract worth up to $176 mln
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 20, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 6 days ago

Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. contract worth up to $176 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract from DynCorp International Inc to provide support services for the U.S. Army’s C-26 and UC-35 aircraft fleet.

The award is for a one-year base period of up to $25 million and five additional single-year options. If all options are exercised, the total contract value will be up to $176 million.

Elbit Systems of America provides contractor logistics support and engineering, maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft and ground platforms. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.