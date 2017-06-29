FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado
June 29, 2017

Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

J&F Investimentos SA, controlled by the billionaire Batista family, owns 81 percent of Eldorado and is selling its main assets after its owners were ensnared in a corruption scandal. Reuters reported Copec was interested in the company on June 16. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)

