India plans to exempt electric vehicles from registration fee

A boy prepares to recharge his electric scooter outside his home in Ahmedabad, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has issued draft rules to exempt electric vehicles from paying registration fee, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, as it looks to cut its dependence on fossil fuels.

The government has been pushing to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, as it tries to bring down its oil imports and curb pollution so it can meet its commitments as part of the 2015 Paris climate change treaty.

The proposed exemption will apply to all categories of electronic vehicles, including scooters, motorbikes, autorickshaws and cars, the government added.