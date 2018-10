SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade has approved the sale of a distribution company owned by state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, according to the official gazette on Wednesday.

Boa Vista Energia, a distribution company based in the remote state of Roraima, was sold at action by Eletrobras, as the state-run company is known, in August. The buyers were Oliveira Energia and Atem’s Distribuidora de Petróleo.