22 days ago
Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market
July 19, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 22 days ago

Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday and lifted its market forecast for North America.

The company said operating earnings rose to 1.94 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.56 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp raised its forecast for market demand in North America, saying it now expected it to grow 3-4 percent this year versus 2-3 percent previously.

Electrolux repeated its 1 percent market growth outlook for Europe. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

