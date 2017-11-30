Elekta postpones order target for new flagship product Unity

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish radiotherapy gear maker Elekta on Thursday pushed back its target for order bookings of its new flagship radiation therapy machine Unity as it posted higher quarterly core earnings, but lower order intake, than expected.

Elekta earlier this month announced delays in finalising its magnetic resonance radiation therapy machine Unity and said it now expected CE marking - a necessary European health and safety certification - for the product in the first half of 2018 rather than in late 2017, sending its shares down.

“With the shift in CE mark and FDA submission, we adjust our target for the first 75 orders accordingly to the first half of calendar year 2020,” Elekta said.

It previously aimed to generate 75 orders for the product, which is not yet launched commercially, by the end of 2019.

Elekta reported a 30 percent year-on-year jump in operating profit before interest, tax, one-offs and bad debt losses for the three months through October, its fiscal second quarter, to 509 million crowns ($60.9 million), against mean forecast of 432 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.