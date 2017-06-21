FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cost cuts could save Brazil's Eletrobras $750 mln a year, CEO says
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 21, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

Cost cuts could save Brazil's Eletrobras $750 mln a year, CEO says

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Cost-cutting could generate annual savings of 2.5 billion reais ($750 million) at Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, underscoring the potential impact of a planned turnaround, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.

At an event in São Paulo, Ferreira said headcount could fall by 50 percent by the time the plan is fully implemented. The turnaround of the company known as Eletrobras envisages asset divestitures too, Ferreira Jr said, noting that it should "open ample room for cost-cutting."

$1 = 3.3347 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.