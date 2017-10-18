FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras on track to cut indebtedness, says CEO
October 18, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 4 days

Brazil's Eletrobras on track to cut indebtedness, says CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA is relying on the successful completion of an asset sale program to reduce its indebtedness, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Junior said on Wednesday.

Eletrobras expects EBITDA, a gauge of operational profit, to rise by 1.1 billion reais ($347.55 million) after it completes the privatization of money-losing distribution units in the North and the Northeast. The company can lower net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.3 by end-2017 compared with 4.7 in June, and the ratio may then fall to 2.4 by 2018, Ferreira Jr said.

$1 = 3.1650 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano

