FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Oil report
March 10, 2018 / 12:03 AM / in 8 hours

Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA said on Friday that Eletropaulo, Brazil’s largest power distribution company, has agreed to pay it 1.4 billion reais ($429.8 million) to settle a debt.

According to a securities filing, Eletropaulo, which has U.S. company AES Corp as its second largest shareholder, will pay Eletrobras 250 million reais as soon as the agreement is formalized at a Brazilian court. It will pay the remaining 1.15 billion reais in parcels in the next three years. ($1 = 3.2573 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.