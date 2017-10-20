FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil plans to cap stakes in Eletrobras controlling block at 10 pct
October 20, 2017

Brazil plans to cap stakes in Eletrobras controlling block at 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government wants no shareholder to hold more than 10 percent of the controlling block of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA after its privatization, said Acting Mines and Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa on Friday.

Pedrosa said the government’s 2018 budget forecasts 7.7 billion reais ($2.4 billion) in revenue from the privatization of Eletrobras, as the company is known. Studies are still underway regarding the final model for the government’s plan to relinquish control of Eletrobras.

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano

