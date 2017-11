Brazil's BNDES opens data room for sale of Eletrobras subsidiaries

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s development bank BNDES opened on Wednesday the data room for investors to access information on six power distribution companies controlled by state-run Eletrobras that will be privatized early next year, the bank said.

Eletrobras, or Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, will sell Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia S.A., Boa Vista Energia S.A., Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia, Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre, Companhia Energética de Alagoas and Companhia Energética do Piauí. The firms sell electricity to 13 million people in six states in northern Brazil. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)