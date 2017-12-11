Privatization of Brazil's Eletrobras to coincide with 2018 election period -paper

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The privatization of Brazilian electricity company Eletrobras will coincide with next year’s presidential election but that should not be a problem, its chief executive told newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr said he expects the sale of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, to take place between September and December of 2018. The election will be held in October.

“Neither foreign nor Brazilian investors see this as a problem,” the paper quoted Ferreira Jr as saying in its Monday edition, referring to the election. The privatization of Eletrobras represents one of the last opportunities to invest in the Brazilian power sector, he said.

Ferreira Jr said Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho planned to submit a draft bill proposing Eletrobras’s privatization to Congress next week.

Eletrobras spokesmen were not immediately available to confirm Ferreira Jr’s remarks.

The privatization bill is expected to face opposition in both chambers of Congress, but Ferreira Jr said failure to privatize the company could lead to the sale of each of its power plants separately. That would entail the loss of 14,000 MW of installed capacity, leaving Eletrobras to shoulder the costs, which it would be unable to undertake, he said, without elaborating.

Asked how much the privatization could fetch, Ferreira Jr said it would depend on bidding terms which have yet to be set. In the budget, the government estimated it would raise 12 billion reais ($3.7 billion) from the sale, he noted.