FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Energy
February 26, 2018 / 7:59 AM / 2 days ago

Silicon maker Elkem plans Oslo IPO as Chinese owner cuts stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s Elkem, a producer of silicon for solar panels and a supplier to steel makers and chemical firms, plans to raise some 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($640.16 million) in an initial public offering, it said on Monday.

The company’s current owner, China National Bluestar, will reduce its stake while remaining a long-term majority shareholder following the listing, which it plans to complete by the end of the first quarter, it added.

Elkem’s 2017 revenues rose to 21.4 billion crowns on a proforma basis, from 16.9 billion the previous year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 3.15 billion crowns from 1.54 billion.

$1 = 7.8106 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.