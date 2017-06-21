FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Dubai's Emaar Properties appoints Amit Jain as group CEO
June 21, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Dubai's Emaar Properties appoints Amit Jain as group CEO

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, has appointed Amit Jain as group chief executive, the company said on Wednesday.

Jain, who was chief operating officer of the group, assumes his position immediately.

Emaar's former CEO Abdullah Lahej left the company for Dubai Properties Group in April 2016, and at that time Emaar said Jain would handle the responsibilities of the CEO position on an acting basis. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

