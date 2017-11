DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Emaar Development , the local real estate arm of top Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties, fell sharply upon listing on Wednesday.

The stock opened at 5.61 dirhams, down from its initial public offer price of 6.03 dirhams, exchange data showed. The company had priced its initial public offer in the lower half of an indicative range of 5.7-6.9 dirhams per share set earlier this month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)