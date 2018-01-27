FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 12:10 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) -Canada illegally subsidized Bombardier - Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove Embraer support of Brazil’s request for WTO action after statement by Embraer)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Commerce has shown that the Canadian government “heavily and illegally subsidized” Bombardier and its C Series aircraft, allowing the company to survive and distorting the aviation industry.

The statement came just after Bombardier won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. planemaker Boeing Co when a U.S. agency rejected imposing hefty duties on sales of Bombardier’s new CSeries jet to American carriers. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

