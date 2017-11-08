FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer says no major damage to military transport prototype after incident
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 7:01 PM / in 6 hours

Embraer says no major damage to military transport prototype after incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday that its first prototype of the KC-390 military transport aircraft sustained no damage to its primary structure in an incident that occurred during an Oct. 12 flight test.

In a statement, Embraer said the aircraft “experienced an event beyond the planned limit” during a stall test with simulated ice shapes installed on the plane. The crew recovered after a sharp drop that exceeded the plane’s airspeed and load factor operating limits and made an early landing at the Gavião Peixoto site in the state of São Paulo.

Embraer said the incident would not affect the certification schedule of the KC-390, which enters service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2018. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.