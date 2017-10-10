FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer delivers 25 commercial, 20 executive jets in Q3
October 10, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 7 days ago

Brazil's Embraer delivers 25 commercial, 20 executive jets in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Embraer SA delivered 25 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the third quarter of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Deliveries fell from the same period of last year, when Embraer reported deliveries of 29 commercial jets and 25 executive jets. The company’s backlog of firm orders, a gauge of future revenue, rose in the quarter to $18.8 billion at the end of September from $18.5 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

