Brazil development bank chief says Boeing-Embraer is 'good deal'

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The head of Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Tuesday that a proposed partnership between planemaker Embraer SA and U.S. peer Boeing Co “is certainly a good deal.”

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File photo

Dyogo Oliveira said he is going to meet an Embraer representative on Tuesday to discuss the joint venture, without providing more details. BNDES holds a 5.4 percent stake in Embraer through its investment arm BNDES Participações SA.