Brazil development bank chief says Boeing-Embraer is 'good deal'

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The head of Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Tuesday that a proposed partnership between planemaker Embraer SA and U.S. peer Boeing Co “is certainly a good deal.”
Dyogo Oliveira said he is going to meet an Embraer representative on Tuesday to discuss the joint venture, without providing more details. BNDES holds a 5.4 percent stake in Embraer through its investment arm BNDES Participações SA.
