FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 10, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil development bank chief says Boeing-Embraer is 'good deal'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The head of Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Tuesday that a proposed partnership between planemaker Embraer SA and U.S. peer Boeing Co “is certainly a good deal.”

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File photo

Dyogo Oliveira said he is going to meet an Embraer representative on Tuesday to discuss the joint venture, without providing more details. BNDES holds a 5.4 percent stake in Embraer through its investment arm BNDES Participações SA.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.