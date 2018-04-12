FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
April 12, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) are discussing setting up a new company focused on commercial aviation but have not yet reached an accord, the Brazilian planemaker said in a Thursday securities filing.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

The arrangement would exclude Embraer’s defence and “potentially” its business jet divisions from the alliance, the filing said. Reuters reported earlier in the day that a new proposal had been submitted to Brazil’s government on Tuesday but there were still issues to be ironed out.

    Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.