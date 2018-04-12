Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) are discussing setting up a new company focused on commercial aviation but have not yet reached an accord, the Brazilian planemaker said in a Thursday securities filing.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

The arrangement would exclude Embraer’s defence and “potentially” its business jet divisions from the alliance, the filing said. Reuters reported earlier in the day that a new proposal had been submitted to Brazil’s government on Tuesday but there were still issues to be ironed out.