January 24, 2019 / 9:55 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Embraer signs papers for Boeing tie-up, calls shareholder meeting

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA has signed the “master transaction agreement” for a tie-up with Boeing Co and called a shareholder assembly for Feb. 26 to approve the partnership, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Brazil’s government this month gave its approval for the deal in which Embraer will sell 80 percent of its commercial plane division for $4.2 billion to Boeing, which will have total control of the new venture.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown

