FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
February 2, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Embraer says has not gotten proposal from Boeing, but talks ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said in a securities filing on Friday it has not received any official new proposal from Boeing about a possible tie-up, but said it is in talks about a joint venture that could create a third company.

A Brazilian government source told Reuters the latest proposal for a tie-up between Boeing Co and Embraer SA included the creation of a third company. But Embraer said in its filing that no deal is guaranteed. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.