Dec 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has held takeover talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing and Embraer have been discussing a deal that would involve a relatively large premium for Embraer, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2Dn6SjQ) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)