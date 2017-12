BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer said on Friday that he opposed Boeing Co taking control of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA and his government could use its golden share in the company to block foreign control.

Temer told a news conference he would study any decision the companies take on an alliance when it arrives at his desk. He said, however, he would welcome an injection of foreign capital into Embraer.

Boeing and Embraer said on Thursday they are discussing a “potential combination” in a move that could consolidate a global passenger jet duopoly, provided Brazil’s government gives its blessing. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito; Editing by Daniel Flynn)