SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA’s delivered 73 jets in last year’s fourth quarter, 50 of which executive jets and 23 commercial aircraft, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company delivered 210 planes last year comprising 101 commercial aircraft and 109 executive jets. Embraer said it had $18.3 billion in firm orders to be delivered by the end of last year. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)