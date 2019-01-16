Embraer warns of little or no profit in next two years

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it plans to have a net cash position once a proposed $4.2 billion deal with Boeing Co closes, although it warned of little or no profit in the next two years.

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/Files

Embraer expects operations to break even before paying interest and tax expenses in 2019, according to a securities filing. The measure, known as EBIT, is expected to rise to between 2 percent and 5 percent of revenue in 2020, the company said.

In 2018, Embraer did not meet several of its projections, coming up at least $250 million short of its revenue forecast in its executive jet division and $200 million short in its defense division.

The company burned through twice as much cash as expected, with final negative cash flow of about $200 million for 2018. But it hopes to reverse that result with Boeing money, forecasting positive cash flow of $1 billion if the sale goes through.

Embraer shares fell as much as 5 percent in early trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Embraer is finalizing a deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation division to Boeing in a deal expanding the intense competition between the U.S. planemaker and Airbus SE in smaller passenger jets.

The deal was approved by the Brazilian government this month and should be put to a vote by Embraer shareholders in February.

If approved, it would undergo antitrust review and the company hopes the deal can close by the end of the year.

Shareholders who own Embraer shares traded in the New York Stock Exchange would receive approximately $8.50 per share, the company said.

Overall, Embraer would give shareholders over 35 percent of the money it receives from Boeing.

Aircraft deliveries from the commercial division, which would be controlled by Boeing starting in 2020, are seen roughly flat this year from a year ago, ranging between 85-95 planes.

Embraer also lowered its revenue projection for 2018 by $300 million, hurt by fewer deliveries of executive jets and a runway testing incident with its new military cargo jet.

The company said that its projections for 2019 took into account costs associated with its proposed deal with Boeing.

Embraer also published projections for 2020, the first after the expected closing of the deal with Boeing. It expects revenues to fall by about 50 percent, given the separation of the commercial planes division in which it will retain a 20 percent stake.