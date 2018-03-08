Embraer CEO sees "very good" talks with Boeing, gov't on tie-up

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Embraer SA has seen “very good engagement” in ongoing talks with Boeing Co and the Brazilian government about a potential partnership between the planemakers, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on a Thursday conference call.

Brazilian President Michel Temer is still weighing whether to support a proposal for the two companies to join forces on a commercial aviation venture, his spokesman said last week. The government holds a “golden share” in Embraer giving it veto power over such strategic decisions.